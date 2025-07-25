Photos: 3rd annual Mississippi Sportscasters Kickoff Gathering

Boswell Media Sports commentators attended the 3rd annual Sportscasters Kickoff Gathering Thursday at the WFCA Radio Lounge on the campus of French Camp Academy.

Broadcasters from all across the state were in attendance for panel discussions, meet and greets, and more.

WFCA’s Jason Crowder served as the emcee for the event.

Former Mississippi State Football Head Coach an Quarterback Rockey Felker was the keynote speaker.

After Felker spoke, there were panel discussions featuring radio and tv play-by-play broadcasters and color analysts/sideline reporters from several of the state’s universities.

Panelists included Charles Edmonds (Alcorn State), Rob Jay (Jackson State), Neil Price (Mississippi State football/basketball, baseball), John Cox (Southern Miss football/basketball/baseball) and David Kellum (Ole Miss football/basketball/baseball).

Boswell Media Sports Commentators attending were Breck Riley (Kosciusko football/baseball; Holmes CC football), Phillip Palmertree (Leake Academy football/basketball), and Cliff Barker (Holmes CC football).

Additionally, JR Hall and Steve Diffey with the Holmes CC Radio Network were also in attendance.

Schools and organizations represented at the event.

College and Universities

Alcorn State, Belhaven, Delta State, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, William Carey

Community Colleges

East Central, East Mississippi, Hinds, Holmes, Northeast MS, Northwest MS

High Schools

Brandon, French Camp, Kosciusko, Lafayette, Leake Academy, Porter’s Chapel, St. Aloysius, Tri-County Academy, Warren Central, Water Valley

Other

ESPN+, SEC Network, Memphis Grizzlies, State Championships Radio Network,