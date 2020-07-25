PHOTOS: Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces Renovations to the Mississippi Coliseum Completed Ahead of Schedule

JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson announced the completion of the multi-million dollar renovation project to the Mississippi Coliseum five months ahead of schedule.

“I am excited to announce the early completion of renovations to the Coliseum on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds,” said Commerce Andy Gipson. “Initially, the renovation work was taking place in between scheduled events, but with event cancellations due to COVID-19, the contractors were able to complete the job five months early. I want to once again thank the Mississippi Legislature for their support that made these renovations possible.”

The $2.2 million renovation began in October of 2019 and was to be completed in January of 2021. Renovations included repairing and painting the floors and walls, installing new seating, and adding handrails and reflectors. The floors were equipped with an abrasive, slip-resistant paint to prevent falls and reflectors were specifically placed for the lighting of walkways. Wier Boerner Allin Architecture designed the renovation project and Paul Jackson and Son, Inc. was the general contractor.

This investment in the Coliseum provides new and safe aesthetics, conveniences and amenities that will attract new business and groups to the Mississippi Fairgrounds. The Mississippi Coliseum is attached to the new Trade Mart, which will make both facilities more marketable for hosting a wide array of events.

“The safety and security of our guests is our top priority, and these repairs have been completed with that goal in mind,” said Michael Lasseter, acting director of the Mississippi Fairgrounds Complex. “Now, we are looking forward to getting back to business and once again hosting some of the state’s largest events, in a safe and engaging environment.”

The Mississippi Legislature consolidated the Mississippi Fair Commission into the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce effective July 1, 2020. According to Commissioner Gipson, the Mississippi Fair Commission and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce have had a long, beneficial working relationship.

“We have worked so closely together that most in the public and many in state government didn’t realize they have been separate agencies. I expect our strong mutual commitment to promoting agriculture, commerce and industry to continue as we move forward together,” said Commissioner Andy Gipson.

Visit www.mdac.ms.gov/bureaus-departments/state-fairgrounds/ for more information.

The Mississippi Coliseum is the hub for several activities and events that take place on the Fairgrounds every year. It’s expansive arena floor of 25,449 square feet is complete with sound and lighting facilities and boasts of seating for 6,500 people at a time.