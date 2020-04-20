PHOTOS: Drug Bust in Philadelphia

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department, and Scott County Sheriff’s office concluded a drug investigation that ended in a search warrant at 418 North Church Street in Philadelphia. The three agencies have been working off of information called in on the distribution of cocaine, marijuana, and MDMA (ecstasy) being distributed from this location. Prior to the search warrant, officers stopped a vehicle driven by Frances Plummer leaving the residence and discovered approximately 11 grams of powder cocaine in the vehicle. She was arrested for possession of cocaine and taken to Neshoba County Jail. Once officers from these three agencies entered the residence of Tyler Praytor, they seized over a quarter pound of high grade marijuana, 37 grams of powder cocaine, 3 MDMA pills, over $800 in US Currency, and a Semi-Automatic AR15 style .22 rifle. Praytor was taken to Neshoba County Jail where he has been charged with trafficking of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1500 of a Church, and possession MDMA. The value of the items taken on the street would be worth over $5000.00. Sheriff Clark said he appreciated the tipster giving the information and the great work of the three agencies working together to make Philadelphia and Neshoba County a safer place to live. He also encourages anyone with information about the use or sale of illegal narcotics to contact the narcotics officer at Philadelphia Police Department or Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.