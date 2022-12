On Tuesday, December 6th, Ja’Karrian Tate had his wish granted by Make-A-Wish Mississippi, Boswell Media, and all who donated during our Cruisin for a Wish campaign in October!!

Santa, his reindeer, and a host of carolers greeted Ja’Karrian at his home with all of the Christmas gifts on his wish list.

Ja’Karrian is a Kosciusko High School sophomore who was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer, in September and continues with treatment at Children’s of Mississippi Hospital.