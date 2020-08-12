VIDEO/PHOTOS: Open Arms Continues Making A Difference In Neshoba County!

Yesterday afternoon in the sweltering heat, many many volunteers handed out 330 bags of food and gallons of milk to their fellow neighbors as Open Arms continues to grow. People are now coming and picking up a bag for a family member or neighbor in need. There are so many folks that cannot get there and what a wonderful smile you will put on their face when you show up with goodies. Their was an extra treat yesterday as Lisa Moore from KICKS96 along with Ed VanCise from Prairie Farms handed out ice cream sandwiches to all for a cool ride home. The next event will be Tuesday August 25. Remember the date. To volunteer or donate please call 601-663-8505 or email [email protected]