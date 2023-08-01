Pickens Man Missing for Months Now Subject of Silver Alert

FROM THE MISS. BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION:
MBI has issued a Silver Alert for 29-year-old Monte Quavay Williams of Pickens.
He is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen in February of 2023 walking in an unknown direction near the Pickens convenience store.
Family members say Monte Quavay Williams suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Monte Quavay Williams, contact the Holmes County Sherriff’s Department at 662-834-0099.