Picking 35 is almost here. The 60-mile yard sale from Walnut Grove to Vaiden is set for Saturday, April 3rd, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. Sign up cost is $20.00 and includes a Picking 35 sign, and inclusion on the Picking 35 map. The deadline to register is March 15th. To register call The Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231, Walnut Grove Town Hall at 601-253-2321, or the Kosciusko Attalla Partnership at 662-289-2981.