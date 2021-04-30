Piggly Wiggly aka “The Pig” to Close on Sundays in Carthage

Yes, it is true. Piggly Wiggly, affectionately known as “The Pig,” will now be closed on Sundays, starting this week in Carthage. And while the little announcement was made recently, the reaction has been big. Owner Bob Pucklitsch said “they put a post up to let customers know so they could plan around the decision, and also so their own families, and whoever chooses, could spend time worshipping God. And the Lord is just taking it.The Facebook post has reached over 500,000. It is just unbelievable when HE puts HIS hand on your small efforts.” The idea to close on Sunday had been on his heart for a while. “And I think maybe like so many of us, we tend to want to hold on too tight. And the Lord said ‘you said you were going to do this. Do you not believe that I am the Almighty Lord and I am in charge?’ And I said yeah, I do. So, we will do it now. It’s time to give back.”

What could you said to inspire others? “Trust Your Faith. Trust what you believe in and it will carry you.”

“We are only one small business with huge hopes for a great revival” he said. That’s the good news. The other good news is that “The Pig” will remain open six days a week, just not on Sundays.

As the Bible tells us in Exodus 16:26, “Six days ye shall gather it; but on the seventh day, which is the Sabbath, there shall be none.”