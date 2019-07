The Philadelphia-Neshoba County Arts Council is preparing for the Annual Neshoba County Fair Cakewalk on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 4 pm at the Pavilion on Founders Square. The Arts Council is asking for donations of a cake, cookies, brownies. If you can donate contact Tim Moore at 601-656-1000 or you can deliver the day of the cakewalk to the NCF Fair Office. The PNC Arts Council would like to thank the community for their continued support.