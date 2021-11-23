Polar Express Night in Carthage

The City of Carthage and The Main Street Chamber invite you to join them for Polar Express Night!

Polar Express Night is scheduled for Saturday December 4th at 6pm. It will be held at Trustmark Park. Bleachers are there for seating, or you are welcome to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on.

The classic movie “Polar Express” will be shown on the big screen for all to watch in the park. Kids are encouraged to wear PAJAMAS to the event..and come ready to drink some yummy hot chocolate!

Admission to this fun and festive event is FREE and you are invited to bring the entire family!