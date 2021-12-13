Police Chase Crossed Several Counties Saturday Night

A suspect who reportedly struck a police vehicle led multiple agencies on a high-speed chase from Louisville into Rankin county around 6:30 Saturday night.

Louisville Police, Winston County Deputies, Leake County Deputies, MS Highway Patrol, and Rankin County Deputies all pursued the suspect on Highway 25.

Rankin County Deputies put out spike strips to stop the vehicle. The suspect attempted to dodge them and crashed. The vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop in some trees.

The suspect was trapped inside the vehicle after crashing in the trees. First responders removed him from the vehicle, and he was taken to the hospital complaining of lower body pain.

The Louisville Police Officer that the suspect struck sustained no injuries. In fact, the only individual injured in this pursuit was the suspect himself.

The driver of the vehicle fleeing officials has been identified as Anthony Earl Schweitzer of North Carolina.

Mr. Schweitzer collected a slew of charges including: failure to stop a motor vehicle when officer signals, reckless driving, and improper use of tag from another vehicle.

These are just some of the charges from Leake County. He’ll likely face many more from the other counties he went through while fleeing from officers.