Police ID 3 men shot to death; search for suspects continues

Authorities have identified three men shot to death in Meridian.

The gunfire on Tuesday also wounded an infant, who is expected to survive.

Police identified the victims killed at a home in the city as 21-year-old Jacoby Jones; 23-year-old Kodi Davidson Jr.; and 24-year-old Hunter Card.

Detectives are continuing to search for suspects.

Officers found that two of the men had been shot multiple times and were declared dead at the scene.

The third man died after being flown to a hospital in Jackson.

Meridian police Sgt. Heather Luebbers described injuries to the infant, who is less than 1 year old, as not life-threatening. (AP)