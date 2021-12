The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for any and all information to help locate a missing man. Cody Able was last heard from on 12/5/2021. Cody has multiple tattoos on his arms. His motorcycle, a black Honda Shadow with “BEAST” written on the side, was last seen on 12/6/2021 at approximately 6 am, at his home on Range Ave in the City of Philadelphia. If you have any information, please call the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131.