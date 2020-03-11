Portion of Natchez Trace Parkway near reservoir remains closed

A portion of the Natchez Trace Parkway near the Ross Barnett Reservoir remains closed this week.

The closure is from milepost 114 – milepost 123.

This is the section of the parkway from Ratliff Ferry to Hwy 43.

Cleanup crews are still working to clear the road from last week’s storms, which downed several trees in the area.

Officials with the Natchez Trace Parway said the road is likely to remain closed through this weekend.

Information on when the road will be back open will be posted on the Natchez Trace Parkway Facebook page.