Possession of a Stolen Firearm, DUIs, and Assault in Attala and Leake

LAGREGORY A BLOODSAW, 33, of Walnut Grove, Shoplifting, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

NINA M COMBY, 35, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Hold for Other County, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500, N/A.

 

WALTER DEWOLF, 55, of Kosciusko, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

JOSHUA J DICKERSON, 43, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

JEREMY D GAMLIN, 33, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

CONNER L GRAY, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

RICKY JOHNSON, 52, of Carthage, MDOC Warrant, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $15,000, $1,000, $500.

 

MECEDRIC C KIRKLAND, 33, of Carthage, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

AUSTIN K LANGHAM, 23, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ARLIE E MCGEE, 64, of Vicksburg, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

