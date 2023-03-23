HomeAttalaPossession of Child Pornography and Many Alcohol-Related Arrests in Attala and Leake

Possession of Child Pornography and Many Alcohol-Related Arrests in Attala and Leake

by

JIMMY D KENNEDY, 55, of Forest, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold for Other State – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $218,  $649.25, $339.25, N/A.

 

KELVIN KINCAID, 39, of Carthage, Open Container, No Insurance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Tag, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, CPD.  Bond $389.25, $618, $628, $0, $218, $1,174.25, $15,000, $674.25, $674.25.

 

RICHARD K KING, 31, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

SEBASTIAN LEWIS, 50, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ENRIQUE LOPEZ, 55, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $328.

 

JASON A MILLER, 32, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

CALVIN M MORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $339.25.

 

JERALD A OLIVE, 43, OF Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Seatbelt Violation, Revoked or Suspended License, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

LUIS A PERALTA, 44, of Kosciusko, Possession of Child Pornography, Hold for ICE, KPD.  Bond $50,000, N/A.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Aggravated Assault, Felony Malicious Mischief, and Burglary in Leake and Attala Arrests

Many DUI and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake

Domestic Violence and Many DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

Domestic Violence and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct in Attala and Leake