Possession of Dope in Jail, Child Neglect, and Other Neshoba Arrests

BRADLEY ANTHONY, 46, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

MEMORY NICOLE BECKHAM, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

APRIL CLARK, 30, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800.

SHIRDES LEDIA CLEMONS, 42, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor X 2, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $600 X 2, $1,000.

KIMBERLY MICHELLE CROCKER, 35, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

MORRIS DAVIS, 64, of Philadelphia, Speeding, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $500, $400, $300, $800.

JAQUANDA MISHAY EUELL, 37, of Jackson, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

KEITH GOODIN, 55, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

BILLY J GORDON, 51, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0.

JERRY LEE HARTON, 68, of Brooksville, Felony DUI, Speeding, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $5,000, $300, $500, $1,000.

TESIA HOPSON, 31, of Lauderdale, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, No Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $300.

TERRIANCE DNADO HUNTER, 33, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Correctional Institution, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0.