Possible Tornado Passes through Attala County

A strong storm front moved through Attala County Sunday afternoon.

The Civil Defense is asking the public to stay clear of highway 12 between Ethel and McCool Sunday night and into Monday until further notice.

CD1 Danny Townsend contacted kicks96news.com with information that a possible tornado came through the area causing major damage.

Several power lines and trees are down and has created a very dangerous situation for motorists, according to Townsend.

As of news time emergency personnel are still on scene.

kicks96news.com will update with more as it becomes available.