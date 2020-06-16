Possible Unemployment Fraud Being Reported!!

Possible Unemployment Fraud is being reported. The Mississippi Department of Employment Security is seeing an influx of fraudulent unemployment claims, mirroring a concerning trend across the country. Executive Director Jackie Turner of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security said her office is investigating “numerous” cases of unemployment fraud. Some cases stem from “rings” and “large scale schemes,” and some from “smaller situations” where family members or acquaintances have stolen personal information and filed for unemployment. Cases are being investigated by the Secret Service, the Department of Labor and the Attorney General’s office, among other agencies. AP)

Questionaire From the MDES Website Has someone filed an unemployment claim using your information? Do you know of someone falsifying information to collect unemployment? Report this immediately to MDES. To report fraud, visit: mdes.ms.gov/information-center/fraud-and-integrity/