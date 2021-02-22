Post Storm Openings as of Today, 2/22

Open as of 2/22
Carthage Christian Academy- Open 2/22
Leake County School District – Open 2/22
Choctaw Tribal Schools – Open 2/22
Neshoba County School District – Open 2/22
Philadelphia Public Schools – Open 2/22
ECCC – Campus Closed Thursday and Friday. Virtual learning continues. Employees should work from home. Normal operations schedule to reopen 2/22
Leake County Offices- Open 2/22
Carthage Municipal Offices – Open 2/22
Carthage City Court – Open 2/22
Neshoba County – Open
Neshoba County Justice Court Cases – (Court Cases Scheduled for Monday 2/22 Postponed and must be rescheduled.)
Neshoba General Health Clinic and Out patient Services. – Open
Choctaw Health Center Clinics – Open 2/22
Choctaw Tribal Govt. – Open 2/22
Leake County Garbage – Resumes Monday 2/22
Waste Management- Suspended until Monday, 2/22 (extra garbage will be picked up if in garbage bags per Mayor)
Carthage – Leake Public Library – Open 2/22
Walnut Grove Library – Open 2/22
Leake County Farm Bureau – Open 2/22
The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia- Open 2/22
Mercy Reigns – Opens 9am (Has Food Boxes Available)