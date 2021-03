The power is back on. Over 3,000 customers in our area experienced power outages due to severe weather on Wednesday. Emergency teams and our linemen were out in the fields and up the poles once again. Just a few weeks out of a major ice storm and there they were, back into combat. And it could have been so much worse. Thank you for all you do for us.

Photo) Linemen on the tight wire restoring power in Carthage.