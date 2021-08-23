Power line taken down by garbage truck

10:08 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident on Highway 16 West near Presley Road. There were no injuries.

12:59 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to the area near the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 35 for a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

2:12 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to a local business on Highway 16 East when a woman began causing a disturbance.

2:50 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting theft at a residence on Pine Street.

3:55 p.m. – Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and Entergy were dispatched to Wards on Highway 35 when it was reported that a garbage truck tore down a power line.