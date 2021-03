Power outages due to wind gusts, and fallen trees and limbs were reported yesterday in Philadelphia. We spoke with Philadelphia Utilities General Manager Kirk Morgan who said “very strong wind gusts came through the city at about 12:23 in the afternoon. A downed tree and limbs contributed to an outage near Popular avenue. There was also an outage on the east side of town near the Baptist church.” Power has since been restored in the community.

photos courtesy of Philadelphia Utilities)