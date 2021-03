Power outages have been reported in our region. Approximately 465 outages are reported in Neshoba county, 903 in Leake, 1660 in Attala and in 166 Winston county. Repair teams are working through the evening to restore power. The good news is that the major part of the storm has passed and or dissipated. The other good news is that we are expecting moderate temperatures in the meantime. We will continue to provide updates.