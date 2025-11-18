Prescribed fire season begins on Natchez Trace Parkway

TUPELO, Miss. – The National Park Service has begun prescribed fires along the Natchez Trace Parkway, marking the start of the fire season that runs through May 2026.

The first burn took place at the 20-Mile Bottom overlook near milepost 278. Additional burns are planned in:

Chickasaw County, MS: Hernando DeSoto area (milepost 243–246)

Lee County, MS: Blackbelt Prairie, Chickasaw Village, Headquarters, and Parkway Visitor Center (milepost 251–266)

Colbert County, AL: Freedom Hills (milepost 312–319)

Safety reminders for drivers:

Slow to 30 mph and turn on headlights

Watch for smoke, firefighters, and equipment

Expect smoke to linger for several days

Trails and pullouts may be closed during burns

If visibility drops below 500 feet (150 meters), rangers may temporarily stop traffic

Prescribed fires reduce wildfire risk and promote healthy forests and prairies by clearing overgrown vegetation.

These projects are funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which invests in forest restoration, hazardous fuels management, and post-wildfire recovery across America’s public lands.