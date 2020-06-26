Prevent it! Prevention is critical according to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health officer. “All Mississippians aged 2 and older should wear a mask or face covering in public places and maintain strict social distancing.” More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

1092 new cases were diagnosed today in Mississippi. Leake has 520 cases overall, Neshoba has 922, and Winston has 217.