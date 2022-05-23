Primary Election Day June 7th

Primary Election Day will be held on Tuesday, June 7th with polls open from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m.

Due to redistricting, some of the polling locations might have changed it’s recommended you check on your polling place ahead of time.

Deadline for absentee voting on Saturday, June 4th at 12 p.m.

The map of Voting Districts and Voting Precincts can be found here.

Voting Precinct Changes include:

The Tucker District One Precinct, which was located at Tucker Fire Station # 1, has been closed and voters will vote at the same location in the Tucker District Three Precinct.

The Bogue Chitto Precinct, which was located at the Bogue Chitto Community Center, has been closed and voters will now vote at the Forestdale Precinct located at the Coffadeliah Lodge located on Highway 491 North just South of the Bogue Chitto Community.

The Neshoba Precinct, which was located at Walton Park, was closed due to changes with the facility and voters will now vote at the McDonald Precinct located at Linwood Fellowship Hall on County Road 325 at Linwood.

The Deemer Precinct, which was located at Tucker Fire Station # 2, and the South Philadelphia Precinct, which was located at Trinity Baptist Church, have been combined and relocated to the new Deemer Precinct at the Great Commission Assembly of God Church on Highway 19 just south of the City of Philadelphia.

The Republican Sample Primary Ballot can be found here – there is no Democratic Primary.

The map of the adopted Supervisor Districts required by redistricting can be found here.

The map of the adopted Justice Court Judges and Constables districts (no changes) can be found here.