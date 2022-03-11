Home » Local » Prison Drug Possession and Felony Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba County

Prison Drug Possession and Felony Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba County



CRYSTAL MCWILLIAMS, 31, of Carthage, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MARQUARIUS DEWAYNE MICKLES, 30, of Birmingham, AL,  Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTIAN MINGO, 26, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RAY PAUL MOFFETT, 60, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

 

JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 61, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

 

JOEY MORGAN, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia X 2, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $1,000 X 2, $1,000, $500.

 

DENEICIA CAROL PARKS, 51, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $1,000, $600, $600.

 

CALEB AUSTIN ROACH, 28, of Butler, AL, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Felony Pursuit.  Bond $25,000, $20,000.

 

WILLIAM SHANNON SCIPLE, 46, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO>  Bond $0, $600, $0.

 

JOSEPH EARL SHARRAH, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DAVID HEATH SMITH, 36, of Louisville, Hold – Circuit Court.  Bond $0.

 

DAVID M SMITH, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

EDWARD EUGENE SMITH, 45, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

TYLER SMITH, 26, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

HEATHER MARIE STALKER, 31, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

THOMAS STEWART, 35, of Forest, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $0, $0.

 

ELIZABETH PAGEN STOKES, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance within a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0, $600.

 

ANTHONY STOWERS, 38, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct X 3, Abusive Calls to Emergency Services X 2, NCSO.  Bond $1,000 X 3, $800 X 2.

 

DALEN DONTE WHEELER, 25, of Union, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

