Property Damage on Old Canton Road in Leake County

12:30 am – Leake County Deputies were called to a home on Lufkin Road due to someone ringing the doorbell and running off.

8:47 am – Authorities responded to The Bus Barn after calls that someone had stolen 3 batteries out of a school bus.

10:31 am – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of drug activity on Mars Hill Road.

1:44 pm – Leake County Deputies responded to an alarm on Hwy. 47 West.

2:18 pm – Leake County Deputies were called to a home on Old Canton Road after reports of property damage.