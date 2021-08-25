Property Stolen from Thornton Trail

Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Thornton Trail on August 18th in reference to stolen property. When deputies arrived, they spoke to the property owner and he advised them that he noticed items missing about a week prior. The owner stated that someone cut the pad lock off of a small shed and took nearly everything inside it. The owner also stated that he noticed the door to another shed was open on the property. Several items were reported missing including: many miscellaneous tools, a tractor attachment, box blade, 2 chainsaws, and 8 trailer tires.