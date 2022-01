10:02 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Beechwood Road in the Walnut Grove area when they received complaints of stolen property.

10:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Estes Mill Road in the Walnut Grove area.

4:40 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Kerr Road in the Edinburg area when they received reports of property damage.