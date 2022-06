Friday, June 17, 2022

8:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Pearl Hill Road when they received reports of a domestic disturbance in progress there.

8:54 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a shop that was broken into on Thornton Trail in the Lena area.

11:52 a.m. – Walnut Grove Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Old Salem Road when a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof. Get the full story here.