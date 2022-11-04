Prowling and Trespassing Today in Leake

Friday, November 4, 2022

4:51 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Alena Dr. for someone repeatedly knocking on the door.

6:15 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Truelight Rd. regarding a trespasser on the property.

7:48 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 near the intersection of Hwy 16.

11:46 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call voicing concern for a few small children at a clinic on Hwy 16. The parent of the children was taken into custody.

1:03 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to reports of a woods fire on Hughes Rd.