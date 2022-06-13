Public Power Team Working to Keep Consumers Cool

Hot temperatures across the area are placing additional demands on the power system, and

Central Electric Power Association team members are working hard to ensure you remain safe and

cool.

During temperature extremes, don’t forget to check on relatives, friends and neighbors to

ensure their safety. Pets and livestock will also need a helping hand to remain safe.



Until the temperature moderates, residents can help reduce their future power bills – and help

ensure continued reliable power for the area – by taking a few simple actions:

• Turning thermostats up just a degree or two makes a big difference. Setting your thermostat

just one degree higher can save up to 3 percent on your power bill. A setting of around 75

degrees is the “sweet spot” to maximize your savings. Central Electric is taking its own advice

and has raised the thermostats in its own facilities.

• Delay using heat-producing appliances like stovetops, ovens and dryers during peak demand

periods – typically between 6 and 9 o’clock in the evening hours. Use the microwave oven or

grill outside to keep the kitchen cooler.

• Close window coverings on the sunny side of the house to block sunlight during the warmest

parts of the day.

For any questions, please contact your local Central Electric Power Association office.

• Carthage – 601-267-5671

• Philadelphia – 601-656-2601

• Rankin – 601-829-1201

• Sebastopol – 601-625-7422