PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT from MAYOR VIVIANS

From the Desk of Mayor Vivians

PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT:

Below are steps you can take if you have knowledge or suspicion of an individual who is non-compliant with isolation or quarantine orders:

1. Call the COVID-19 Hotline – 1-877-987-6453

2. Be prepared to provide details such as name of individual as well as when, where or what the circumstances are concerning this individual.

3. After notification of a potential non-compliance issue, we will immediately begin to verify. Once verified the individual should be on quarantine or isolation orders that are still in effect, local staff will be instructed to investigate further.

Thank you so much for your diligence in helping to keep Mississippi safe.