Public safety commissioner retiring

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher announced his retirement from state government Tuesday and says he’ll pursue other opportunities. It’s effective Jan. 31, 2020.

“I am deeply grateful to Gov. Phil Bryant for the support and confidence he displayed entrusting me to serve in various capacities of law enforcement and public safety for the state of Mississippi,” Fisher said. “This state has been extremely fortunate to benefit from his foresight and integrity. God has truly blessed me to have been fortunate enough to serve both in the military and law enforcement for more than four decades.”

Fisher was appointed by Bryant to lead the Mississippi Department of Corrections in 2015, then became MDPS commissioner in 2017. Earlier he has several positions with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, including section chief and special agent in charge for Mississippi from 1983 to 2005. After leaving the DEA, he was appointed director of the MBN by then-Gov. Haley Barbour.

Incoming governor, Tate Reeves, will appoint a new commissioner of public safety.