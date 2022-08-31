Pulled Over for a Broken Headlight, Busted for Drugs – Leake

HomeLeakePulled Over for a Broken Headlight, Busted for Drugs – Leake

On Sunday, August 28th at approximately 2:18 a.m., Leake County Deputies pulled a vehicle over on Hwy 35 North near Waggoner Rd because a headlight was not working.

A search of the vehicle and the backpack of one of its occupants yielded multiple clear plastic bags with a crystal-like substance, multiple glass pipes, 1 large scale, & 1 smaller scale.

The driver of the vehicle, Timothy Leflore, was charged with: improper equipment, no insurance, controlled substance; possession of schedule I or II – 1/10th gram-2 grams or 2-10 dosage units, & controlled substance; possession of schedule I or II – 10-30 grams or 20-40 dosages units.

The passenger of the vehicle, Barry Kevin Edwards, was charged with: controlled substance; possession of schedule I or II – 1/10th gram-2 grams or 2-10 dosage units & controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia.

Timothy Leflore
*LCSO
Barry Keith Edwards
*LCSO

