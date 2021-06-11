Putting around for Father’s Day!

B-MO in the MO’rning – If there is anything fathers do best, it’s putting around the house. Thanks to Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Choctaw and Kicks 96, now he can at the beautiful Dancing Rabbit Golf Club. He could win an overnight stay and round of golf for two and we’re going to give you three easy ways to qualify so no mulligans will be necessary!

This beautiful course has something for everyone, from the novice to the experienced golfer and is just as breathtaking as it is challenging. Enter as many times as you like and the winner will be announced on Friday June 18th during the 8 o’clock hour with B-MO in the MO’rning!

To get that special father you know qualified, do one or all three of the things below.

Leave a comment below telling us to “pick your dad” and how good a golfer are they (no experience is required, B-MO is just nosey) Leave a comment on the Kicks Facebook page by clicking here, telling us to “pick your dad” and how good a golfer are they (again no experience is required, B-MO is just really nosey) Listen to B-MO in the MO’rning during the 7am hour and be the correct caller when he tells you to call in.

For more information on Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, including tee times, pricing and their pro shop visit their website here.