Rape and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba County

JOHNNY ABEL, 61, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

SEVERIANO ALVAREZ, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment.  Bond $5,000.

 

LEE EARL AMOS, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Child Restraint Violation, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $800.

 

JAMES BAUGH, 50, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

CHAD A BRACKIN, 44, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LAKENDRIA DENISE CLEMMONS, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $600.

 

KEVIN LEE CRAPPS, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER DEAN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

RODNEY DONALD, 49, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0 X 2.

 

BLAKE ANDREW DOOLEY, 33, of Sebastopol, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 20, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

GUSTAVO GALVAN, 48, of Philadelphia, Rape, Sexual Battery.  Bond $100,000, $100,000.

 

JAMES ROBERT HAMILTON, 68, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0.

 

JAKIMA HARRISON, 24, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

