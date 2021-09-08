Rape and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba County

JOHNNY ABEL, 61, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

SEVERIANO ALVAREZ, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment. Bond $5,000.

LEE EARL AMOS, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Child Restraint Violation, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $800.

JAMES BAUGH, 50, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

CHAD A BRACKIN, 44, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

LAKENDRIA DENISE CLEMMONS, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $600.

KEVIN LEE CRAPPS, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

CHRISTOPHER DEAN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

RODNEY DONALD, 49, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2.

BLAKE ANDREW DOOLEY, 33, of Sebastopol, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 20, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

GUSTAVO GALVAN, 48, of Philadelphia, Rape, Sexual Battery. Bond $100,000, $100,000.

JAMES ROBERT HAMILTON, 68, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear. Bond $0.

JAKIMA HARRISON, 24, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.