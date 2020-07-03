Rape, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Other Attala & Leake Arrests

STEPHEN ADAMS, 31, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Mississippi Department of Corrections.

JEROMAINE K BARNES, 40, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

TERRY J CARTER, 57, of Louisville, Public Drunk, Carthage Police Department.

BRANDON D CHAMBLEE, 33, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

LISA K DEATON, 51, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, Carthage Police Department.

DEBORAH A DYKES, 50, of Carthage, Felony Armed Robbery, Public Drunk, Carthage Police Department.

CAROL K ELROD, 55, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Carthage Police Department.

TIMOTHY S FIELD, 33, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, Carthage Police Department.

JULIA A FONTENOT, 36, of Morton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carthage Police Department.

KAHARE HAYNES, 20, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Kosciusko Police Department.

RONNIE B HILL, 38, of Carthage, Rape – Assault with Intent to Ravish, Carthage Police Department.

DONNIVER T JOHNSON, 42, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Mississippi Department of Corrections.