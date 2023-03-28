Rape, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

HomeAttalaRape, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

ISAIAH L ALEXANDER, 18, of Carthage, Rape – Assault with Intent to Ravish, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

EUGENE C CANALES, 20, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

JOHN CANALES, 18, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

MARCUS D COLE, 57, of Sallis, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Driving with Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD.  Bond $1,200, $800, $800.

 

MONTRELL R EASLEY, 30, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Malicious Mischief, KPD.  Bond $40,000, $10,000.

 

JOSHUA T ELLIS, 36, of West, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, ACSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

JESSICA L GOOLSBY, 35, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $248, $218, $674.25.

 

ANTHONY J HENRY, 29, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

BENJAMIN HOVAS, 30, of Kilmichael, Felony Malicious Mischief, Trespassing, ACSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

LANESHIA S KIMBLE, 27, of Lena, Contempt of Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

CLIFFORD L MERRITT, 52, of Ethel, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $5,000.

