Rebel Recap: Preview Leake Academy vs Hartfield Academy at 1pm on Cruisin 98 (Audio)

So taking two days to recover from the heart-stopping last-second win on Friday that saw the Leake Academy Rebel's "Little giant" Morgan Freeny come up huge with .04 seconds left, it's time to go again.

Today at 1 pm on Cruisin 98, the Lady Rebels play a Hartfield team that is no stranger when it comes to meeting in the finals. Last year’s 4 State Championship Game saw the Rebels defeat them by a huge margin, then defeat them by 3 points for the Overall Championship. Join Phillip Palmertree today at 1 pm for all the exciting action.

Rebel Recap: Having given the Lady Rebels the nickname “The Rebelution” I may reconsider changing it the “The Cardiac Kids” as last week’s last-second win left even some parents breathless.

Phillip Palmertree says Lady Rebel Basketball should come with a “warning label”!