Rebels Defeat East Rankin Patriots at Home

The Leake Academy Rebels travelled to Pelahatchie to play the East Rankin Academy Patriots.

In the girls’ game, the game was played pretty evenly early on, with the Patriots pulling ahead by two at the buzzer, halftime 21-19. After three, it was still a two-point game, 32-30 Rebels. Known for their late-game strength, the Lady Rebels finish with the win over the East Rankin Patriots, 45-38.

In the boys’ game, the Rebels jump out to an 8-0 lead before the Patriots get on the board. The first quarter ended 18-6. The Rebels really took off in the second quarter, with the halftime score 42-15. The third quarter was absolutely brutal, 55-18 Rebels. The rout was finished with a score of 66-23.

Join us in Louisville on Friday when the Rebels take on Winston Academy. The fun starts at 6 p.m.