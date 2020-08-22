Rebels Win Big in Leake Academy Football Season Opener

After the long delay, and all the uncertainty, the fans were definitely ready for the return of football! And the Leake Academy Rebels didn’t disappoint.

The season opener was played Friday night, and the Rebels dominated. They scored first and never let up. They shut out the visiting Winston Academy Patriots with a final score of 56-0.

Quarterback Ryan Atkinson and sophomore running back Whit Welch were named the In Sports Players of the Game.

Join Boswell Media next week when Leake Academy hosts the Jackson Academy Raiders.