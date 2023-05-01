HomeAttalaReceiving Stolen Property, Domestic Violence, and Many Drug Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

Receiving Stolen Property, Domestic Violence, and Many Drug Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

by

TIMOTHY J ABLES, 46, of Kosciusko, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

SHANNON C BOZEMAN, 49, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

RAVEN BRADSHAW, 29, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KENNETH C BROWN, 55, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $639.25, $399.25.

 

ANTHONY BUFFINGTON, 42, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JONATHAN W COWARD, 34, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Vehicle Lighting Violation, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

 

BRITTANY GANT, 34, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $10,000, $500, $1,500.

 

MARTY R GASTON, 31, of Louisville, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,000.

 

JEREMY A GUYTON, 31, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Improper Equipment, Failure to Give Signal, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

QUINTON X HALL, 35, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

