Reckless Driver Causes Crash on HWY 25

Wednesday March 16th, 2022

7:46 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on S.O. Williams Road when they received reports of a disturbance in progress there.

*UPDATES*

5:20 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a two-vehicle accident on HWY 25 North near Ben Road. Deputies had just been alerted of a reckless driver in the area and were out attempting to locate them. This accident was said to involve that reckless driver. No injuries were reported.

5:50 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to multiple calls reporting possible prowlers in the area of Cherry Chapel Road and Laurel Hill Road.

6:15 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Estes Mill Road regarding a disturbance there.

5:54 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle traveling on HWY 35 South from Walnut Grove toward Carthage.

7:18 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to calls reporting possible juveniles or young adults laying in the roadway on Laurel Hill Road near the area of County Line Steakhouse.

7:43 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a disturbance in progress at a residence on County Line Road.

9:23 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received calls from a residence on Daugherty Road off County Line Road reporting a domestic disturbance in progress.