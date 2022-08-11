Reckless Driver, Domestic Disturbances, and more in Leake

Thursday, August 11, 2022

1:29 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting possible drug activity on Mars Hill Road.

10:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Risher Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

11:06 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on County Line Road toward HWY 35.

3:42 p.m. – Carthage Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call reporting a crash on HWY 35 near Fortune Mart. Part of the highway was blocked by the crash and vehicles were towed. At least one person was transported to the hospital.