HomeLeakeReckless Driver, Domestic Disturbances, and more in Leake

Reckless Driver, Domestic Disturbances, and more in Leake

by

Thursday, August 11, 2022

1:29 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting possible drug activity on Mars Hill Road.

10:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Risher Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

11:06 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on County Line Road toward HWY 35.

3:42 p.m. – Carthage Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call reporting a crash on HWY 35 near Fortune Mart. Part of the highway was blocked by the crash and vehicles were towed. At least one person was transported to the hospital.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Woman with an axe to grind in Leake County

Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala

Updated – A False Alarm and Disturbances in Leake

BOLO for a Stolen Motorcycle Monday Evening

Aggravated Assault, Grand Larceny, and Many Burglaries in Attala and Leake

Crashes, Fires, Vehicle Theft and more in Leake

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.