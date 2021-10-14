Reckless Driver in Edinburg

12:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to the area of Battle Bluff Road and Highway 16 in response to reports of a disturbance in progress.

6:10 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Highway 16 East in Edinburg heading toward Carthage.

9:35 a.m. – Carthage Police received a call from a residence on Hayes Street reporting a possible break-in.

3:03 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Walnut Grove.