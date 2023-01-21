Reckless Drivers, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake

Friday 1/20/23

2:08 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a commercial burglar alarm on N Pearl Street.

2:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy. 16.

3:02 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to the report of a dispute on Alena Dr.

6:04 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a disturbance with a possible weapon involved on Hwy. 35.

7:16 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Edinburg fire responded to a school bus accident on Midway Road with two minor injuries.

11:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a disabled truck blocking the road on Hwy. 35 S.

12:36 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check on Robinson Road.

4:04 p.m. – Carthage Police checked the report of a reckless driver on Hwy. 16 E near the hospital.

4:45 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a trespasser at a residence on Coosa Road.

5:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a disturbance on Live Oak Road.

6:30 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a report of a reckless driver on Hwy. 16 E.

7:04 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about a suspicious subject and vehicle on Conway Road.

7:58 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a disturbance on Pine Street.

9:53 p.m. – Carthage Police and Leake Deputies were asked to watch out for a reckless driver on Hwy. 13 near Hwy. 16. headed to Carthage.