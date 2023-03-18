HomeLeakeReckless Drivers, Counterfeit Cash and Breaking and Entering in Leake

Reckless Drivers, Counterfeit Cash and Breaking and Entering in Leake

by

Friday 3/17/23

 

7:51 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on a suspicious vehicle outside a residence on Pleasant Grove Road.

9:27 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Madden Fire were sent to a two-vehicle accident on Hy 488.

11:06 a.m. – Leake Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Jolly Road.

11:24 a.m. – Edinburgh Fire responded to a fire alarm at a residence on Hy 16 E.

11:25 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Hy 487 W.

12:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check a breaking and entering at a residence on Sanders Lane.

2:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 487.

3:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check a bag a caller found near Hy 16 E and reported was filled with counterfeit money.

5:45 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to watch for a reckless driver on Mars Hill Road.

5:50 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hy 16 E.

8:11 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hy 16 E.

8:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were given a BOLO for a Honda four-wheeler stolen from Carthage.

10:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check the report of livestock on the road on Laurel Hill Road.

11:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about trespassers and shots fired at a residence on Willis Road.

 

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

EMS assistance, Suspicious Vehicles and Disturbances in Leake.

Leake County Sheriff’s Office Weekend Safety Checkpoints Bring Citations, Arrests, and More

Several Fires and Crashes in Leake County Wednesday

Domestic Violence and Many DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

A Grass Fire, an Accident with Injuries, and a Gun Found in Leake

Domestic Violence and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala