Reckless Drivers, Counterfeit Cash and Breaking and Entering in Leake

Friday 3/17/23

7:51 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on a suspicious vehicle outside a residence on Pleasant Grove Road.

9:27 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Madden Fire were sent to a two-vehicle accident on Hy 488.

11:06 a.m. – Leake Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Jolly Road.

11:24 a.m. – Edinburgh Fire responded to a fire alarm at a residence on Hy 16 E.

11:25 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Hy 487 W.

12:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check a breaking and entering at a residence on Sanders Lane.

2:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 487.

3:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check a bag a caller found near Hy 16 E and reported was filled with counterfeit money.

5:45 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to watch for a reckless driver on Mars Hill Road.

5:50 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hy 16 E.

8:11 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hy 16 E.

8:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were given a BOLO for a Honda four-wheeler stolen from Carthage.

10:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check the report of livestock on the road on Laurel Hill Road.

11:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about trespassers and shots fired at a residence on Willis Road.